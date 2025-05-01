Polygon Hit With Mass Layoffs After it is Sold to Valnent - News

/ 1,022 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Video game website Polygon has reportedly been sold to Valnet and hit with massive layoffs, according to Kotaku.

Multiple employees have posted online about being laid off or of colleagues being let go.

"I had a great time working at Polygon. Please let me know if you have any cool job openings!" said senior writer Michael McWhertor.

"I'm no longer with Polygon," said Polygon co-founder and EIC Chris Plante. "If you're hiring, please consider the many talented writers and editors now on the market. Every one of them deserves a spot on your staff. I won't be talking more about the sale because I wasn't involved. Going to hang out with my kid. Taking wins where I can."

"I'll say more later, but I no longer have a job," said senior reporter Nicole Carpenter. "I'm looking for work, as are *so* many of my amazing colleagues. I have lots of ideas and things I'd like to write. I'm really in shock."

"Along with just about everyone else at Polygon, I am now out of a job, ending over a decade at Vox Media for me," said senior curation editor Pete Volk. "Working at Polygon was a wonderful experience, and I'm proud of the work we did there. I will be looking for work, as well as starting my own project(s) on the side. Stay tuned!"

Polygon was founded in 2012 under Vox Media.

Valnet a Canadian media company established in August 2012 by Hassan and Sam Youssef and is the parent company of several media brands. This includes TheGamer, Collider, Comic Book Resources, MovieWeb, Screen Rant, Game Rant, XDA Developers, and MakeUseOf.

I'm no longer with Polygon. If you're hiring, please consider the many talented writers and editors now on the market. Every one of them deserves a spot on your staff. I won't be talking more about the sale because I wasn't involved.

I'll say more later, but I no longer have a job. I'm looking for work, as are *so* many of my amazing colleagues. I have lots of ideas and things I'd like to write. I'm really in shock.



[image or embed] — Nicole Carpenter (@nicolecarpenter.bsky.social) May 1, 2025 at 11:29 AM

Along with just about everyone else at Polygon, I am now out of a job, ending over a decade at Vox Media for me. Working at Polygon was a wonderful experience, and I'm proud of the work we did there. I will be looking for work, as well as starting my own project(s) on the side. Stay tuned! — Pete Volk (@petevolk.bsky.social) May 1, 2025 at 11:31 AM

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles