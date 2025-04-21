PLAYISM Game Show Set for April 25 - News

PLAYISM announced a new PLAYISM Game Show will take place on April 25 at 3:00 am PT / 6:00 am ET / 11:00 am UK / 19:00 JT. It can be watched on YouTube.

The showcase will feature 13 titles published by PLAYISM that will launch from Spring 2025 and later. The company will also announce news about PLAYISM's participation at PAX East 2025, which is set to run from May 8 to 13.

