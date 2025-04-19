Assassin’s Creed Shadows Rated for Switch 2 by PEGI - News

Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Shadows has been rated for the Nintendo Switc 2 in Europe by Pan European Game Information (PEGI).

Assassin's Creed Shadows released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Store on March 20.

A Switch 2 version of the game has yet to be announced by Ubisoft. However, the publisher has previously stated it plans to support the next console from Nintendo.

Thanks, Gematsu.

