A Minecraft Movie Tops $550 Million at the Global Box Office - Sales

/ 521 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

A Minecraft Movie in its opening weekend shattered expectations earning over $300 million and breaking records.

The movie has continued to perform well as the global box office through two weekends has surpassed $550 million, according to The-Numbers.

A Minecraft Movie is now the second highest grossing video game based movie of all time trailing only The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which grossed $1.36 billion.

A Minecraft Movie had a production budget of $150 million before you add marketing costs. A movie usually needs to earn 2-2.5 times the production budget to break even at the box office.

Minecraft is the best-selling video game of all-time with over 300 million units sold as of October 2023.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles