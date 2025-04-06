A Minecraft Movie Breaks Records, Earns Over $300 Million at the Global Box Office - Sales

/ 1,338 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

A Minecraft Movie has shattered expectations in its opening weekend earning $157 million at the domestic (US and Canada) box office and $144 million at the international box office for a total of $301 million worldwide.

This is enough to make it the biggest domestic opening of 2025 and the best in history for a video game adaptation.

Captain America: Brave New World had the biggest opening of 2025 domestically with $88 million. The previous record for a video game adaptation was set by 2023's The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which grossed $146 million in its opening weekend.

A Minecraft Movie had a production budget of $150 million before you add marketing costs. A movie usually needs to earn 2-2.5 times the production budget to break even at the box office.

Minecraft is the best-selling video game of all-time with over 300 million units sold as of October 2023.

Thanks, Variety.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles