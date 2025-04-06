By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
A Minecraft Movie Breaks Records, Earns Over $300 Million at the Global Box Office

A Minecraft Movie Breaks Records, Earns Over $300 Million at the Global Box Office - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 1,338 Views

A Minecraft Movie has shattered expectations in its opening weekend earning $157 million at the domestic (US and Canada) box office and $144 million at the international box office for a total of $301 million worldwide.

This is enough to make it the biggest domestic opening of 2025 and the best in history for a video game adaptation.

Captain America: Brave New World had the biggest opening of 2025 domestically with $88 million. The previous record for a video game adaptation was set by 2023's The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which grossed $146 million in its opening weekend.

A Minecraft Movie had a production budget of $150 million before you add marketing costs. A movie usually needs to earn 2-2.5 times the production budget to break even at the box office.

Minecraft is the best-selling video game of all-time with over 300 million units sold as of October 2023.

Thanks, Variety.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.


28 Comments
StriderKiwi (4 hours ago)

You hate to see it, but cant say i'm surprised. Minecraft is one of the best selling games ever. Wouldve been more incredible if it didnt do well.

  • +7
Bandorr (3 hours ago)

This comment section is certainly a disaster. You are allowed to like it. You are allowed to hate it.
But stop pretending your opinion matters than someone elses.

Don't call people dumb. Don't insult anyone.

  • +4
xl-klaudkil (4 hours ago)

Saw it yesterday, i freaking loved it! The movie whas sooo much fun

  • +1
Leynos (4 hours ago)

Gen AI movie makes money. Artists are dead

  • +1
CaptainExplosion Leynos (4 hours ago)

Where's your proof it's AI generated?

  • -1
Leynos CaptainExplosion (4 hours ago)

Redlettermedia was talking about how the movie used Microsoft Gen AI to assist in the film.

  • 0
CaptainExplosion Leynos (4 hours ago)

And do they have proof?

  • -3
Leynos CaptainExplosion (3 hours ago)

You sure are defensive for soulless cash grab trash

  • +1
CaptainExplosion Leynos (3 hours ago)

You want soulless? Look at the Snow White remake. A Minecraft Movie was actually pretty good. You just like to accentuate the negativity about every fucking thing you see these days, even I'm not as cynical as you.

  • 0
Leynos CaptainExplosion (3 hours ago)

Says the guy who hates almost anyone ethnic and almost anything non Nintendo and uses childish terms like "slutonetta"

  • -4
CaptainExplosion Leynos (3 hours ago)

I don't hate almost anyone ethnic, and you're being plenty childish yourself.

  • +1
firebush03 Leynos (4 hours ago)

As far as AI is concerned, it depends on what it was used for. Menial labor is fine; creative work, such as story telling, acting, filming, scriptwriting, etc., is not.

  • +3
Bandorr Leynos (3 hours ago)

Yeah this arguing is going to stop now. Both of you.
You lost the plot eons ago and now you are just insulting each other.

  • +1
badskywalker (3 hours ago)

Definitely a so bad its good movie

  • 0
pikashoe (4 hours ago)

Idiocracy is starting to feel more like a documentary every day

  • 0
CaptainExplosion pikashoe (4 hours ago)

This has nothing to do with Idiocracy.

  • +1
pikashoe CaptainExplosion (4 hours ago)

It has everything to do with that, modern audience's are getting dumber every year.

  • +2
CaptainExplosion pikashoe (4 hours ago)

Well EXCUUUUUSE me for liking something you don't like.

  • -2
Pemalite pikashoe (1 hour ago)

I think you are over-analyzing the situation.
Think about who the target audience for the film is... It's clearly not you.

I also think Jack Black did a good job and helped make the movie a success.

  • 0
Leynos pikashoe (4 hours ago)

We blew past that red line over a decade ago. We are beyond the absurdity of that and in uncharted territory.

  • +2
IcaroRibeiro (4 hours ago)

The only reason I can give for this absolute dumpsterfire of a movie being such a huge box office sucess is the total creative bankruptcy of Hollywood recycling IPs (Captain America, Snow White live action, etc). People are so tired of the same stories being told again and again that a new screenplay, no matter how bad it is, is still more appealing than the 42th MCU movie

  • 0
Zeltaz13 IcaroRibeiro (4 hours ago)

or maybe it's just that minecraft is like top 3 most well known video games

  • +12
IcaroRibeiro Zeltaz13 (3 hours ago)

Movies based on games were always a flop. Mario was the first one true hit. Even Pokemon movie had mixed results.

  • -5
Leynos IcaroRibeiro (3 hours ago)

Sonic was a hit. We have 3 of them. Detective Pikachu was a hit, until Mario it was the more profitable VG movie. MK movie was successful in 1995 and why we got a sequel. A bad one but a sequel none the less.

  • +3
smroadkill15 IcaroRibeiro (4 hours ago)

As someone who never got into the Minecraft craze, I have to disagree. Even if all those movies you mentioned turned out to be bangers, the Minecraft movie would still break records. It's one of those, it's too big to fail kind of movies.

  • +3
IcaroRibeiro smroadkill15 (3 hours ago)

It's a movie based in a game. There is no instance of successful movies based on games before Mario, they were almost universally believed to be bad, public just didn't bother when there was other non recycled options for blockbusters

  • -4
RedKingXIII IcaroRibeiro (3 hours ago)

Sonic 1, 2 and Detective Pikachu did fine before the Mario movie

  • +3
2zosteven IcaroRibeiro (1 hour ago)

i see your point here .

  • 0