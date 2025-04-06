A Minecraft Movie Breaks Records, Earns Over $300 Million at the Global Box Office - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 1,338 Views
A Minecraft Movie has shattered expectations in its opening weekend earning $157 million at the domestic (US and Canada) box office and $144 million at the international box office for a total of $301 million worldwide.
This is enough to make it the biggest domestic opening of 2025 and the best in history for a video game adaptation.
Captain America: Brave New World had the biggest opening of 2025 domestically with $88 million. The previous record for a video game adaptation was set by 2023's The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which grossed $146 million in its opening weekend.
A Minecraft Movie had a production budget of $150 million before you add marketing costs. A movie usually needs to earn 2-2.5 times the production budget to break even at the box office.
Minecraft is the best-selling video game of all-time with over 300 million units sold as of October 2023.
Thanks, Variety.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
You hate to see it, but cant say i'm surprised. Minecraft is one of the best selling games ever. Wouldve been more incredible if it didnt do well.
This comment section is certainly a disaster. You are allowed to like it. You are allowed to hate it.
But stop pretending your opinion matters than someone elses.
Don't call people dumb. Don't insult anyone.
Gen AI movie makes money. Artists are dead
Where's your proof it's AI generated?
Redlettermedia was talking about how the movie used Microsoft Gen AI to assist in the film.
And do they have proof?
You sure are defensive for soulless cash grab trash
You want soulless? Look at the Snow White remake. A Minecraft Movie was actually pretty good. You just like to accentuate the negativity about every fucking thing you see these days, even I'm not as cynical as you.
Says the guy who hates almost anyone ethnic and almost anything non Nintendo and uses childish terms like "slutonetta"
I don't hate almost anyone ethnic, and you're being plenty childish yourself.
As far as AI is concerned, it depends on what it was used for. Menial labor is fine; creative work, such as story telling, acting, filming, scriptwriting, etc., is not.
Idiocracy is starting to feel more like a documentary every day
This has nothing to do with Idiocracy.
It has everything to do with that, modern audience's are getting dumber every year.
The only reason I can give for this absolute dumpsterfire of a movie being such a huge box office sucess is the total creative bankruptcy of Hollywood recycling IPs (Captain America, Snow White live action, etc). People are so tired of the same stories being told again and again that a new screenplay, no matter how bad it is, is still more appealing than the 42th MCU movie
or maybe it's just that minecraft is like top 3 most well known video games
Movies based on games were always a flop. Mario was the first one true hit. Even Pokemon movie had mixed results.
Sonic was a hit. We have 3 of them. Detective Pikachu was a hit, until Mario it was the more profitable VG movie. MK movie was successful in 1995 and why we got a sequel. A bad one but a sequel none the less.
As someone who never got into the Minecraft craze, I have to disagree. Even if all those movies you mentioned turned out to be bangers, the Minecraft movie would still break records. It's one of those, it's too big to fail kind of movies.
It's a movie based in a game. There is no instance of successful movies based on games before Mario, they were almost universally believed to be bad, public just didn't bother when there was other non recycled options for blockbusters