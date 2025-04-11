Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road Launches August 21, Switch 2 and Xbox Series X|S Versions Added - News

Level-5 announced Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on August 21. It will support cross-play and cross-save.

View a new trailer of the game below:

The game will be available in the following editions:

Standard Edition ($69.99 / £57.99 / €69.99 / 8,910 yen) (TBA / 9,920 yen for Switch 2)

Base game Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road



Deluxe Edition ($79.99 / £65.99 / €79.99 / 10,010 yen)

Base game Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road

Fei Rune (character unlock item) – Use the legendary Fei Rune right from the get-go in both the Chronicle and Competition Modes!

Football Clubroom (Bond Object) – Objects you can place in your Bond Town!

Rai Rai Noodles (Bond Object) – Objects you can place in your Bond Town!

Promise Pendant (equipment that boosts EXP gained) – Equipment that boosts EXP earned! (The Promise Pendant’s effect applies only to the character who has it equipped.)

Victory Jump (Goal celebration) – Grants an exclusive goal celebration!

Purchase bonuses PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox Series – Early Access Steam – Advanced Access



Downloadable Content “Edition Upgrade” ($13.99 / 1,650 yen)

Fei Rune (character unlock item)

Football Clubroom (Bond Object)

Rai Rai Noodles (Bond Object)

Promise Pendant (equipment that boosts EXP gained)

Victory Jump (Goal celebration)

Pre-orders include the Advanced Booster Bundle DLC:



Equipment Item: Bracelet of Victory – Equipment that boosts EXP earned! (The Bracelet of Victory’s effect applies only to the character who has it equipped.)

Kit: Dark Emperors – Allows you to play while wearing the Dark Emperors’ kit.

Character Training Item: Complete Set of Training Beans Kick Strength Bean (x5) – Increases a character's Kick stat when used. Acuity Bean (x5) – Increases a character's Control stat when used. Finesse Bean (x5) – Increases a character's Technique stat when used. Steadfast Bean (x5) – Increases a character's Pressure stat when used. Velocity Bean (x5) – Increases a character's Agility stat when used. Intellect Bean (x5) – Increases a character's Intelligence stat when used. Toughness Bean (x5) – Increases a character's Physical stat when used.



Here are the platform exclusive bonuses:

PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4

Protocol Omega

Protocol Omega 2.0

Protocol Omega 3.0

Xbox Series X|S

Zeus

Little Gigantes

Dragon Link

Switch / Switch 2

Prominence

Diamond Dust

Zanark’s Domain

PC

Team Ogre

Eternal Light

Ancient Darkness

Those who participated in the beta test demo will get the following bonuses:

Playing the Beta Test

Equipment Item: EXP Boots – Equipment that boosts EXP earned! (The EXP Boots’ effect applies only to the character who has it equipped.)

Winning against the Alius Masters Bots in GODHOOD Rank

Bond Object: Royal Academy Armored Carriage – Object you can place in your Bond Town!

Winning against the Alius Masters Bots in LEGENDARY HERO Rank

Bond Object: Inazuma Tower – Object you can place in your Bond Town!

Reaching NATIONAL Rank in Ranked play

Spirit: Ray Dark – Ray Dark (Manager) can be used in the Chronicle and Competition Modes.

Completing the Beta Test Story, Chapter 1

Bond Object: Soiled Ball – Object you can place in your Bond Town!

Here is the post-launch roadmap:

August 19, 2025 – Early Access

August 22, 2025 – Game Release

September 21, 2025 Week – Chronicle Mode: Galaxy Route Unlocked

October 5, 2025 Week – Chronicle Mode: Ares Route Unlocked

October 19, 2025 Week – Chronicle Mode: Orion Route 1st Half Unlocked

November 2, 2025 Week – Chronicle Mode: Orion Route 2nd Half Unlocked

November 16, 2025 Week – Victory Road Beta Kickoff (FF)

January 18, 2026 Week – Victory Road Beta Finals (FF)

