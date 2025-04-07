Assassin’s Creed Shadows and MLB The Show 25 Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in March 2025 - Sales

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for March 2025.

MLB The Show 25 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while it was Assassin’s Creed Shadows on the European charts. Assassin’s Creed Shadows was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Split Fiction in Europe. Split Fiction was number three in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 25 in Europe.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. A Way Out came in second place on both charts. The Forest was number three in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 25 in Europe.

Beat Saber topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, while it was Flight Simulator Delivery 2025 VR in Europe. Among Us VR was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Beat Saber in Europe. Alien: Rogue Incursion was number three in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.

Fortnite topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as in Europe. Marvel Rivals was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Roblox in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games US/Canada EU MLB The Show 25 Assassin’s Creed Shadows Assassin’s Creed Shadows Split Fiction Split Fiction EA SPORTS FC 25 Monster Hunter Wilds Monster Hunter Wilds WWE 2K25 Minecraft EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege NBA 2K25 WWE 2K25 EA SPORTS FC 25 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA SPORTS College Football 25 Gran Turismo 7 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege The First Berserker: Khazan Minecraft Phasmophobia Grand Theft Auto V Deadside PGA TOUR 2K25 Hogwarts Legacy Phasmophobia Kingdom Come: Deliverance II BLEACH Rebirth of Souls Mortal Kombat 11 The First Berserker: Khazan NBA 2K25 Mortal Kombat 1 Mortal Kombat 1 Deadside The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Gran Turismo 7 The Crew Motorfest *Naming of products may differ between regions *Upgrades not included PS4 Games US/Canada EU Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 A Way Out A Way Out The Forest EA SPORTS FC 25 Minecraft The Forest Battlefield 4 Battlefield 4 Stardew Valley Unravel Two Need for Speed Heat Need for Speed Heat EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Minecraft Call of Duty: Black Ops III Grand Theft Auto V Middle-earth: Shadow of War Battlefield 1 Overcooked! 2 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Grand Theft Auto V God of War Mortal Kombat X Kingdom Come: Deliverance Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Assassin’s Creed Origins Unravel Two Middle-earth: Shadow of War Injustice 2 Overcooked! 2 God of War Stardew Valley Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Batman: Arkham Knight EA SPORTS FC 25 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered Batman: Return to Arkham Mortal Kombat X *Naming of products may differ between regions PS VR2 Games* US/Canada EU Beat Saber Flight Simulator Delivery 2025 VR Among Us VR Beat Saber Alien: Rogue Incursion Alien: Rogue Incursion Flight Simulator Delivery 2025 VR Metro Awakening Pavlov Among Us VR Swordsman VR Horizon Call of the Mountain Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Swordsman VR Into the Radius Pavlov Metro Awakening EXOcars Drunkn Bar Fight Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition *PlayStation Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included Free to Play (PS5 + PS4) US/Canada EU Fortnite Fortnite Marvel Rivals Roblox Roblox Rocket League Rocket League Marvel Rivals Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone War Robots: Frontiers eFootball Asphalt Legends Unite War Robots: Frontiers Apex Legends Asphalt Legends Unite Fall Guys Stumble Guys The Sims 4 The Sims 4

