Assassin’s Creed Shadows and MLB The Show 25 Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in March 2025

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 263 Views

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for March 2025.

MLB The Show 25 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while it was Assassin’s Creed Shadows on the European charts. Assassin’s Creed Shadows was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Split Fiction in Europe. Split Fiction was number three in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 25 in Europe.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. A Way Out came in second place on both charts. The Forest was number three in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 25 in Europe.

Beat Saber topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, while it was Flight Simulator Delivery 2025 VR in Europe. Among Us VR was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Beat Saber in Europe. Alien: Rogue Incursion was number three in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.

Fortnite topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as in Europe. Marvel Rivals was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Roblox in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU
MLB The Show 25 Assassin’s Creed Shadows
Assassin’s Creed Shadows Split Fiction
Split Fiction EA SPORTS FC 25
Monster Hunter Wilds Monster Hunter Wilds
WWE 2K25 Minecraft
EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
NBA 2K25 WWE 2K25
EA SPORTS FC 25 Grand Theft Auto V
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
EA SPORTS College Football 25 Gran Turismo 7
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege The First Berserker: Khazan
Minecraft Phasmophobia
Grand Theft Auto V Deadside
PGA TOUR 2K25 Hogwarts Legacy
Phasmophobia Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
BLEACH Rebirth of Souls Mortal Kombat 11
The First Berserker: Khazan NBA 2K25
Mortal Kombat 1 Mortal Kombat 1
Deadside The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Gran Turismo 7 The Crew Motorfest

*Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU
Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2
A Way Out A Way Out
The Forest EA SPORTS FC 25
Minecraft The Forest
Battlefield 4 Battlefield 4
Stardew Valley Unravel Two
Need for Speed Heat Need for Speed Heat
EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Minecraft
Call of Duty: Black Ops III Grand Theft Auto V
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Battlefield 1
Overcooked! 2 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Grand Theft Auto V God of War
Mortal Kombat X Kingdom Come: Deliverance
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Assassin’s Creed Origins
Unravel Two Middle-earth: Shadow of War
Injustice 2 Overcooked! 2
God of War Stardew Valley
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Batman: Arkham Knight
EA SPORTS FC 25 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered
Batman: Return to Arkham Mortal Kombat X

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU
Beat Saber Flight Simulator Delivery 2025 VR
Among Us VR Beat Saber
Alien: Rogue Incursion Alien: Rogue Incursion
Flight Simulator Delivery 2025 VR Metro Awakening
Pavlov Among Us VR
Swordsman VR Horizon Call of the Mountain
Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Swordsman VR
Into the Radius Pavlov
Metro Awakening EXOcars
Drunkn Bar Fight Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition

 *PlayStation Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU
Fortnite Fortnite
Marvel Rivals Roblox
Roblox Rocket League
Rocket League Marvel Rivals
Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone
War Robots: Frontiers eFootball
Asphalt Legends Unite War Robots: Frontiers
Apex Legends Asphalt Legends Unite
Fall Guys Stumble Guys
The Sims 4 The Sims 4

