Dungeon RPG Crescent Tower Launches in 2025 for PC - News

by, posted 10 hours ago

AMATA Games announced the 8-bit style dungeon crawler RPG, Crescent Tower, will launch for PC via Steam in 2025.

View the trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A story woven from courage.

A fusion of nostalgia and novelty awaits you!

An authentic 8-bit style dungeon crawler RPG packed with retro style, intended for the NES generation and all RPG fans!

Story

Crescent Tower, an unprecedented dungeon that appears just once every 50 years in the Imperial Capital Mayirdoam.

No one knows what lies at the top, yet rumors abound of a jewel that grants any wish the heart desires and of a potion of immortality. To finally discover what lies at the top of such a mysterious tower, nameless adventurers flock to Mayirdoam…

You were one of those brave souls who set out to venture into this Crescent Tower.

Simple Turn-Based Battles

Easy to pick up but highly strategic turn-based battles. Pixel art characters wage combat on a side-view battle screen!

Choose a Character From Three Races x Nine Classes

Freely create your own character from 3 races and 9 classes (jobs) at the Adventurers’ Guild! Your character will grow ever stronger by repeatedly changing jobs while transferring skills already learned.

View All 10 Levels of the Dungeon From a 2D Top-Down Perspective

Explore all 10 levels of the dungeon from a 2D, top-down perspective. The search area around you will expand by lighting torches to ensure visibility.

The Dungeon is Filled With Traps and Mysteries… Map It Out as You Proceed!

The 10-level dungeon is littered with various traps. The key to success is to advance while mapping out the area a little bit at a time.

Game Length

10 to 20 hours on average!

