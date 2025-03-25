Xbox is Testing New Game Hubs Feature With Select Insiders - News

Xbox has begun testing a new Game Hubs feature on the Xbox dashboard for a random selection of Xbox Insiders.

The new Game Hubs will appear when you click on a game from the recently played games lists or installed games lists. Relevant information on the game will be available to see including "player stats, achievements, friends who are playing, recent captures, available add-ons, events, and more."

It is possible to turn off Game Hubs in the settings for those who would rather open games with one click rather than having to press the A button twice. Once to open the Game Hubs and a second time to open the game.

The Verge's Tom Warren has posted a video on the new Xbox Game Hubs feature, which can be viewed below:

Read details on Game Hubs below:

With today's update, a random subset of users will see something new we're trying called game hubs, and we're excited for you to check it out and hear your feedback.

Game hubs will appear whenever you select a game from your recently played games lists or your installed games list, and they include a bunch of information that we hope you'll find as useful as we do. You'll see information relevant to the game you've selected, such as your player stats, achievements, friends who are playing, recent captures, available add-ons, events, and more! And, if you're in a hurry to start playing, the default focus in game hubs will always be on the Play button to enable a seamless double-tap to play experience from the game tile. While we're refining game hubs, you may see a slightly different experience to what someone else sees, and we want to hear your feedback. What do you like? What do you not like? Is there anything you would like to see added to game hubs? Let us know by filing feedback with Report a Problem! Please don't let the word problem fool you, we take compliments and suggestions too! Note If you see game hubs when launching games from your recently played games lists, we've also added a new setting to control this so that you can launch games immediately instead of showing game hubs. You can find the setting in personalization settings or from My games & apps > Manage > Games & apps . If you choose to use this setting, we'd love to hear your feedback via Report a Problem!

