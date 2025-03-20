Deliver At All Costs Launches May 22 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Konami and developer Far Out Games announced the action game, Deliver At All Costs, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on May 22.

Deliver At All Costs is a thrilling action game where destruction, absurdity, and intrigue collide!

The year is 1959. A time of rock ‘n’ roll, polka dot dresses, and the ever-looming dread of nuclear annihilation. Step into the shoes of Winston Green—a down-on-his-luck courier with a fiery temper and a mysterious past—as he delivers highly unconventional cargo, leaving a trail of havoc and chaos behind him, ensuring he does what it takes to Deliver At All Costs!

Wreak Havoc and Destruction in the Streets

Plow through the city across highly destructible environments, wreaking havoc in a wide variety of vehicles. Take on bizarre deliveries and missions each with its own unique play style and mechanic. From delivering a giant flailing Marlin, to the disposal of an atomic bomb teetering on the edge of explosion, always expect the unexpected!

Journey through a Dynamic World

Explore an intricately designed world with large semi-open environments both on foot and in your vehicle. Be careful not to upset the citizens though – they will respond to your actions in the most unpredictable of ways…

Come for the Chaos, Stay for the Story

Amidst the chaos and destruction, embark on a story of mystery and intrigue divided into three acts, with a cast of distinct and memorable characters. Witness Winston’s journey as he spirals downward into the depths of insanity.

The Sights and Sounds of 1959

Immerse yourself in the atmosphere of the 1950s with aesthetics and evocative music paying homage to the classic era. Featuring 1950s design elements, an original soundtrack, radio ads, English voice acting, and a user interface fitting of the times—all capturing the essence of what made the 1950s iconic!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

