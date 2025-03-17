Monaco 2 Launches April 10 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Humble Games and developer Pocketwatch Games announced cooperative heist game, Monaco 2, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on April 10.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Gather your crew of master thieves, map out your approach, and finish the job on your way to the top. The riches are ripe for the taking, check out the latest trailer to see how it’s done:

From teleportation through walls to computer terminal takeovers, there’s no shortage of ways to get rich in Monaco 2. Pull off perfect scores with stealth and precision or throw subtlety out the door and smash your way to success. With endless challenges, unique character abilities and a variety of approaches, each job is a new puzzle to crack with your crew. The clock is ticking, and it’s time to make some big moves.

Assemble Your Crew

They say there’s no honor among thieves, but they’ve never met your crew! Team up with up to three other players in local or online multiplayer to finish the job.

Utilize Your Skills

Choose from a selection of eight playable characters, each with their own unique abilities and playstyles. Need to adapt? Switch your character mid-run to overcome whatever obstacles stand between you and untold riches!

Hatch the Perfect Plan

Every heist requires careful planning. With Blueprint Mode, you can look at the level’s layout before you start the mission and craft the best approach.

Endless Thrills

Complete the structured campaign or test your skills against the hundreds of procedurally generated seeded levels, proving once and for all that you and your friends are the ultimate thieves!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

