Saber Interactive Announces Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 is in Development - News

Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Saber Interactive have announced Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 is in development. The developer did not reveal a release date or platforms.

"We have been honored by the incredible response from fans following the launch of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2," said Focus Entertainment publishing deputy CEO John Bert. "We will continue to support the game with exciting content and regular updates in the coming years. Today, we are thrilled to announce that the adventure will continue with Space Marine 3.

"Players can look forward to an immersive campaign, a multiplayer mode, and innovations that will redefine the standards of third-person action games. Developed in close collaboration with Games Workshop, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 will take the genre to new heights by introducing large-scale battles that are even more spectacular."

Saber Interactive CEO Matthew Karch added, "Space Marine 2 has proven to be a transformative game for Saber. It is the culmination of everything we have learned about game development in our 25 years in the business. We are now starting to develop Space Marine 3, a game that carries with it tremendous expectations from our rapidly expanding fanbase. While we will continue to support and grow the Space Marine 2 universe over the coming years, we will take all our learnings and apply them to an even bigger and more spectacular game for the third installment. We view this as an opportunity to create a true love letter to the Warhammer 40.000 universe."

