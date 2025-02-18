Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2025 Set for February 24 - News

Annapurna Interactive announced the Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2025 will take place on Monday, February 24 at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET. IT can be watched on YouTube.

The showcase will be around 30 minutes in length and focus on Annapurna's 2025 lineup of games. This includes Wanderstop, Skin Deep, Wheel World, Faraway, Lushfoil, to a T, Morsels, as well as "a few more surprises."

