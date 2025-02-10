Sid Meier's Civilization VII VR Announced for Quest 3 - News

/ 145 Views

by, posted 51 minutes ago

Publisher 2K and developer Firaxis Games have announced a virtual reality version of the strategy game, Sid Meier's Civilization VII VR, for Quest 3. It will launch this Spring.

"Today is truly a milestone for the Civilization franchise, with the announcement of Civilization VII VR marking our first entry into the immersive world of virtual and mixed reality," said Civilization franchise executive producer Dennis Shirk. "We’re just days away now from the full launch of Civilization VII and look forward to ushering in a new era of strategy excellence for our fans!"

Meta director of games Chris Pruett added, "With the recent release of Meta Quest 3S and our strongest games and entertainment portfolio yet, it’s an awesome time for mixed reality. Civilization VII VR is further evidence of that momentum: it’s a genuine Civilization experience made specifically for deep strategy fans."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the VR version of the game below:

The award-winning Civilization strategy series comes to virtual and mixed reality for the first time in franchise history. Experience a revolutionary new chapter from Firaxis Games with Sid Meier’s Civilization VII VR, only on Meta Quest 3 and 3S. Take your place at the Command Table and immerse yourself as you build an empire to stand the test of time.

Chart a course for your people, engage with other leaders, research technological breakthroughs, and conquer or cooperate with rival civilizations as you explore the far reaches of the unknown world.

A True Civilization Experience in Virtual / Mixed Reality

Enjoy Civilization from a unique perspective, whether you’re peering down from high above the map or leaning all the way in to appreciate the finer details of every building and unit.

Meet Visionary Leaders Face-to-Face

Iconic world leaders surround the Command Table, reacting whenever you forge alliances or declare war.

Your Empire Enters Your Reality –

Reach out and take control with the new interface designed for Meta Quest 3 and 3S, letting you change viewpoints at will and bring the Command Table into your surroundings with dynamic mixed reality.

Conquer or Cooperate

Play solo or compete in online multiplayer matches with up to three other Meta Quest 3 and 3S players.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles