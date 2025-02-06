Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 44K, PS5 Sells 13K - Sales

posted 6 hours ago

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 22,093 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending February 2, 2025.

Black Myth: Wukong (PS5) debuted in third place with sales of 10,136 units.

Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days 2 (NS) debuted in fourth place with sales of 8,980 units.

Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero (NS) debuted in ninth place with sales of 3,840 units.

Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) is in second place with sales of 18,063 units, Dynasty Warriors: Origins (PS5) is in fifth place with sales of 8,664 units, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 5,842 units.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 4,636 units, Minecraft (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 4,493 units, and Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 3,749 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 44,341 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 12,873 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 3,070 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 19 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Nintendo, 01/16/25) – 22,093 (164,442) [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 18,063 (1,157,917) [PS5] Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science, 01/30/25) – 10,136 (New) [NSW] Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days 2 (Bushiroad Games, 01/30/25) – 8,980 (New) [PS5] Dynasty Warriors: Origins (Koei Tecmo, 01/17/25) – 8,664 (89,860) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 5,842 (6,227,684) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 4,636 (8,063,084) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 4,493 (3,801,348) [NSW] Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero (Nippon Ichi Software, 01/30/25) – 3,840 (New) [NSW] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 11/14/24) – 3,749 (988,334)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 31,220 (8,713,998) Switch Lite – 7,997 (6,434,957) PlayStation 5 – 6,957 (5,453,047) Switch – 5,124 (20,051,592) PlayStation 5 Pro – 4,169 (148,679) Xbox Series X – 2,385 (317,273) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,747 (911,740) Xbox Series S – 356 (329,545) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 329 (17,814) PlayStation 4 – 19 (7,929,209)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

