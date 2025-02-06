By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Release Date Leaked by the PlayStation Store

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 870 Views

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will launch on August 28, according to a trailer posted on the PlayStation App version of the PlayStation Store.

A collaboration with Ape Escape "And More..." was also teased in the trailer, which can be viewed here.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

Read details on the game below:

The core experience of the original, evolved and more immersive than ever.

A remake of the 2004 game Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, with the same gripping story and engrossing world, now with all new graphics and 3D audio that enhance the jungle atmosphere. Get ready for the ultimate survival stealth action experience.

Everything You Love, and More

The story, characters, voice acting, gameplay, and music that made the original a sensation return, remade for modern consoles. This evolutionary leap breathes new life into every cutscene, and rebuilds every corner of the world.

Authentic to Life Portrayals

The battle damage system has been upgraded, with the wear and tear of Snake’s clothes, as well as bruises and bullet wounds on his body, reflected in real time. Injuries will leave their mark on Snake’s body permanently, telling a story of each player’s unique journey through the game.

Deeply Immersive Experiences

Players can elect for a newly added, more modern control style. These intuitive controls let you focus entirely on the game, and the immersive thrills of the survival stealth experience. You can also choose to play with a classic control style that more closely recreates the feel of the original game.

Additional Game Modes

Snake vs. Monkey

In this mode, you’ll play as Snake, and round up all the escaped apes running amok in each stage!

And more to come…

dane007 (1 hour ago)

So modern controls means hand holding got ya lol

killer7 (6 hours ago)

Thanx! But after i checked my preorder still showing jan.3 2026 i somehow feel amazon knows something we don't. (Another) delay incoming? Any troll giving me a minus for no reason? I guess a bot. So I ignore them.

Zkuq killer7 (1 hour ago)

Isn't Amazon (and other retailers) well known for coming up with placeholder release dates when real release dates aren't known? Besides, I can practically guarantee that no serious release is going to occur on Jan 3, just after a major spending season.

killer7 (6 hours ago)

Where is the release date? Anyway i ordered it for Xbox and shipment date is january 2026... at least acording to amazon.

  • 0
G2ThaUNiT killer7 (6 hours ago)

At the end of the linked trailer.

