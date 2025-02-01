Horror Action RPG Withering Realms Announced for Consoles and PC - News

Developer Moonless Formless has announced horror action RPG, Withering Realms, for consoles and PC.

It will first launch in Early Access for PC via Steam in Q4 2025, followed by the full release at a later date for consoles and PC.

View the gameplay reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

It is 1926, ten years after an immense “occult event” halted the Great War and transformed the world overnight. The dead walk, spirits roam, and a gifted few can even cast spells.

9-year-old Clover awakens alone in a decaying mansion just miles from the epicenter of the occult event, and soon discovers that she is a ghost.

Her only companion is a strange and powerful doll constructed from wood, metal, and human remains.

In this horror action RPG from the creator of Withering Rooms, join Clover and her doll guardian as they explore the mysterious town of Penwyll and the sprawling graveyards that surround it, seeking a way to bring her back to life.

Features:

Descend into tombs, caves and rotting estates in search of treasure, upgrade materials and magical artifacts.

Craft weapons and machines to slot into the doll’s missing right arm like the Pivoting Greatsword, Chain Rock, Machinegun, or Flamethrower.

Expand the world map by defeating massive perimeter guardians.

Make allies such as the daring freelance investigator Althea who will do anything to uncover Penwyll’s dark secret including interrogation, lockpicking and forgery.

Return to any area at night to encounter new, horrifying creatures and secrets.

