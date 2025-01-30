Summer Game Fest 2025 showcase Set for June 6 - News

posted 3 hours ago

Geoff Keighley announced Summer Game Fest 2025 will take place on June 6 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET / 10:00 pm UK in Los Angeles at the YouTube Theater. It can be watched on YouTube, Twitch, and more.

The showcase will be two hours long and feature "spectacular new video game announcements, surprises, and reveals."

The Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition will take place immediately following Summer Game Fest 2025. It will feature a new look at independent games.

Also from June 7 to 9 will be the Play Days invite-only media event in Downtown Los Angeles, which will be produced by Iam8bit. It will feature exhibits and hands-on showcases for invited media and content creators.

A new event for Summer Game Fest 2025 is a business-to-business event curated by Christopher Dring and Geoff Keighley. The goal is to discuss the changes, challenges, and opportunities in the gaming industry.

