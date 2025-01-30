Snezhinka: Sentinel Girls 2 Releases February 13 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch - News

Publisher PLAYISM and developer hinyari9 have announced the side-scrolling fast-paced shooter, Snezhinka: Sentinel Girls 2, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on February 13 for $11.99.

The game first released for PC via Steam in August 2024.

View the console release trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

This is the sequel to Marfusha: Sentinel Girls, the second entry in the series of high-tempo shooting game with simple controls.

Play as Snezhinka, an employee of a private military company in a dystopian world depicted in beautiful 2.5D pixel art. Go to various different battlefields and defend your objectives from the enemy’s onslaught.

Every day you manage to survive will net you a salary, but this goes through all sorts of tax deductions and other payments… and you’ll have to use your meager earnings left over to strengthen yourself, buy new equipment, and recruit coworkers.

In Story Mode, the story changes based on which coworker you choose to fight with. Read every story to their ends over multiple playthroughs.

There are also two different Challenge Modes that both fully support online rankings, as well as a Collection where you can view all sorts of elements you obtain in-game.

The console version comes with the artbook included.

