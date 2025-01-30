Famicom's Sugoro Quest: Dice Heroes Headed to Current Consoles on February 7 - News

by, posted 12 minutes ago

Ratalaika Games and Shinyuden have partnered with Arc System Works to release the board game-style turn-based RPG, Sugoro Quest: Dice Heroes, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on February 7 for $5.99.

The game originally released for the Famicom in Japan in June 1991.

Read details on the game below:

Roll the dice and fight!

Sugoro Quest: Dice Heroes comes to the west for the first time! This is a board game-style turn-based RPG where dice will decide your fate!

The story begins in the kingdom of Siland, where four adventurers set out to talk to the king in search of intrepid adventures. Each adventure is different, so be sure to choose the most suitable member for each journey.

A school of magic? An adventure at sea? It’s up to you(and luck, of course) to make sure the adventure has a good ending! But beware of the enemies, as they won’t make your path easy.

Luck will lead you to victory!

Features:

Available in English for the first time!

Choose from four different heroes, each with their own unique abilities.

Explore six lands full of treasures and dangerous monsters.

Save state function: save wherever you want to in the game, and restart from that exact point.

Screen filters: select from several filters to modify how the game looks (retro-style monitor, black-and-white, etc.).

Gallery: view images from the original game’s manual and box design.

Cheats function: activate cheats that will make your mission a lot easier (infinite lives, invulnerability, etc.).

