Nippon Ichi Software President Tetsuhisa Seko Has Died

Nippon Ichi Software announced president Tetsuhisa Seko has died at the age of 54.

He joined Nippon Ichi Software in March 2002 and worked his way up to president and representative director in July 2023.

A funeral will be held for Seko at Memoire Kakamigahara on January 29 at 11:00 JST.

