Team17 Group Rebrands to Everplay - News

/ 165 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Team17 Group announced it has rebranded as Everplay Group. The indie developer and publishing label Team17 Digital names will remain the same.

"All three divisions will continue focusing on maximizing operational synergies and strategic opportunities across the wider group as well as avoiding any confusion between Everplay and the Team17 division," said the company.

The rebrand is expected to be completed in early February.

Everplay CEO Steve Bell stated, "This rebrand not only creates an ideal backdrop to foster greater cross-collaboration internally, but it also reflects our aspirations to expand our reach across complementary sectors within the broader indie market."

Bell also stated the rebrand will give the company "an opportunity for us to further refine how we work together to create value and grow the group beyond what it is today."

He added, "The new name will enable us to simplify the overarching group, enable us to leverage our collective powers, nurture our superb talent and skills, and better reflect our desire to grow and become a global indie powerhouse."

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles