EA Lowers Forecast Due to Dragon Age: The Veilguard and FC 25 'Underperformance'

Electronic Arts has lowered its forecast for the full fiscal year from a range of $7.5-$7.8 billion to $7-$7.15 billion.

The lowered forecast is due to the "underperformance" of Dragon Age: The Veilguard and EA Sports FC 25.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard only reached around 1.5 million players by the end of 2024, which is about half of what was expected.

To compare, Dragon Age: Origins shipped 3.2 million units in about two months, Dragon Age II shipped over one million units in under two weeks, and Dragon Age: Inquisition had the best launch of any BioWare game up to that time.

Electronic Arts beforehand expected mid-single-digit growth in its live service games, however, they now expect a mid-single-digit decline as sales for EA Sports FC 25 slowed down during the Christmas period.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard released in October 2024 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

EA Sports FC 25 released in September 2024 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

