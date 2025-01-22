Resident Evil 2 Remake Has Reportedly Sold Fewer Than 10,000 Units on iOS - Sales

The Resident Evil franchise is one of Capcom's biggest, however, the franchise has yet to find success on iOS.

The remake of Resident Evil 2 has sold fewer than 10,000 units since it released on iOS on December 10, 2024, according to estimates from Appmagic and reported by MobileGamer.biz.

The report states the game was discounted to $10 from December 10 January 8 and earned Capcom just $95,000. That would mean around 9,500 units were sold at that price.

Since the price has gone up to $40 on January 9, the game has earned just over $7,000, which means about 175 units sold.

The remake of Resident Evil 2 is only playable on the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPads and Macs with an M1 chip, or newer devices.

