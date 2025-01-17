Quantum Error Developer Announces Code Violet for PS5 - News

/ 322 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Quantum Error developer TeamKill Media has announced third-person action horror game, Code Violet, for the PlayStation 5. It will launch in July.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

In the 25th Century it is said that mankind narrowly survived a cataclysm that left Earth uninhabitable and in ruins. What was left of the human race looked to the stars for a new world: Trappist 1-E, where they would rebuild and start again.

However, those who had survived the cataclysm, were sterile and could not produce children and without a solution mankind would soon go extinct.

Earth’s last survivors, a colony known as Aion, decide they will use their technology to jump to different periods in time, extract women and bring them back to their base on Trappist 1-E to be surrogates and prevent mankind’s extinction.

However, what seems like good intentions, hides dark truths and when Violet Sinclair is plucked from her time and relocated to Trappist 1-E, she finds herself in a conflict of conspiracy and survival as the true intentions of Aion reveal themselves.

Developed by TeamKill Media, Code Violet is a third-person action horror game, where you take on the role of Violet Sinclair, a girl plucked from the past who must unravel the mysteries of the Aion Bioengineering Complex as she avoids, hides or fights against the creatures who have overrun it. With the evacuation protocol in effect, Violet’s main goal is to escape the complex and save those she cares for, but with the creatures and a mysterious Director doing all in their power to stop you, will you get out alive?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles