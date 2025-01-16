Mario Kart on the Nintendo Switch 2 Appears to Include 24-Player Races - News

Nintendo earlier today finally announced the successor to the Nintendo Switch is called the Nintendo Switch 2.

The first-look trailer for console featured one game - the next entry in the Mario Kart series. There was less than 20 seconds of the game shown, however, one important detail was revealed.

If you look at the starting grid you will see there is room for 24 racers at the same time. This is double the 12 racers in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

The track shown appears to be new and some characters have a new design. 15 characters are shown at the same time confirming that the game will at least feature more racers than Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

The track itself has taken inspiration from Monument Valley, which is located along the state lines of Arizona and Utah. Some of the sandstone buttes in the background are mushroom shaped.

Nintendo will give a deep dive into the Switch 2 on Wednesday, April 2 during the "Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2."

The Nintendo Switch 2 will play exclusive games, as well as physical and digital Nintendo Switch games. However, some Nintendo Switch games may not be supported or fully compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2. Nintendo will share more details at a later date.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch in 2025.

