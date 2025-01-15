PS5 Best-Selling Console in Europe in 2024, 188 Million Games Sold - Sales

There were 188.1 million video games sold in Europe in 2024, a one percent increase year-on-year, according to GSD data reported by VideoGamesChronicle.

There were 131.6 million games sold digitally, which is up 15 percent compared to 2023. There were 56.5 million physical games sold, which is a drop of 22 percent.

EA Sports FC 25 was the best-selling game in Europe in 2024. Sales were down five percent compared to last year's EA Sports FC 24.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was the second best-selling game of the year. It sold nine percent better than 2023's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, which also came in fourth place in the 2023 charts. The game was available day one on Xbox Game Pass.

Helldivers 2 was the third best-selling new release as it debuted in sixth place. Other new releases include Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero in 13th place, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 in 15th place.

There were six new releases in the top 20 for 2024, which is down from 10 last year. Sales of new releases fell 21 percent compared to 2023. New releases accounted for 27 percent of total games sold, which is down from 34 percent.

New releases outside the top 20 includes Star Wars Outlaws in 47th place, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth in 49th place, and Dragon Age: The Veilguard in 67th place.

Multiple older titles saw a boost in sales due to price promotions. The Crew 2 came in eighth place, while It Takes Two came in ninth place as sales grew 39 percent year-on-year. Sales for Elden Ring jumped 46 percent thanks to the release of the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. Discounts and the Fallout TV series helped Fallout 4 sales increase 183 percent and come in 19th place.

Hardware sales dropped across the board with total consoles sold in 2024 dropping 21 percent year-on-year.

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console with sales falling 20 percent in 2024. The Nintendo switch came in second with sales down 15 percent, while Xbox Series X|S had to settle for third as sales fell 48 percent.

Top 20 Bset-Selling Games in Europe in 2024:

EA Sports FC 25 (EA) Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Activision Blizzard) EA Sports FC 24 (EA) Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) Helldivers 2 (Sony) Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) The Crew 2 (Ubisoft) It Takes Two (EA) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (Activision Blizzard) Elden Ring (Bandai Namco) Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)* Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero (Bandai Namco) Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft) Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Focus) Need for Speed: Heat (EA) Super Mario Bros Wonder (Nintendo)* Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo)* Fallout 4 (Bethesda) Metro Exodus (Plaion) GSD download data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, EA, Embracer Group (including Plaion), Focus Entertainment, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Tencent, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo is the notable absentee, alongside smaller studios and publishers. Digital data includes games sold in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, and United Kingdom. Physical sales data includes all games, and covers Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Console hardware sales cover Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

