Story-Driven FPS Forest Reigns Announced for PC - News

/ 209 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

VG Entertainment has announced story-driven first-person shooter, Forest Reigns, for PC via Steam.

"We’ve always had a passion for creating system-driven games, where the player’s freedom of action could shape the story and provide unique playthrough experiences," said VG Entertainment head of studio Ruslan Didenko.

"After years of multiplayer online production, we are now ‘back to the roots’ with creating Forest Reigns—a solid single-player first-person shooter with a twisted story, exploration, survival, role-playing elements, and on top of all that, the interactive environment! This is the most daring concept we’ve ever explored. With Forest Reigns we aim to bring something cool and fresh to the genre."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Forest Reigns is an emergent survival first-person shooter with RPG elements set in post-apocalyptic Paris overrun by an evolving forest and its deadly creatures. Adapt to use the ever-changing environment in your favor. Modify your guns, bond with factions and explore the world freely. Your choices will shape the story.

In this constantly shifting world, every decision counts. Face off against deadly creatures, explore a dangerous and ever-changing environment, and craft the tools you need to survive. Shoot, loot, and adapt as you fight to stay alive in this thrilling new adventure!

Forest: Friend or Foe?

It isn’t just part of the environment—it’s a conscious entity with its own desires and intentions. Interact with it to reveal its mysteries, use it for defeating enemies, or face its wrath as it reacts to your choices.

Uncover Dark Secrets

Immerse yourself in a non-linear story with dozens of missions. Cooperate or compete with the unique in-game factions. Every decision influences the story’s final outcome.

Master First-Person Shooter Combat

Experience intense gunplay with realistic weapon handling and tons of customizable gear. Upgrade your arsenal to enhance your combat effectiveness, making each shot count.

Survive and Craft

Resources are scarce, and danger is constant. Craft, scavenge, and plan ahead. Adapt to this green new world or become natural selection’s next victim.

Explore Reimagined Paris

Discover Paris transformed by nature’s fury. See iconic landmarks reshaped by the green apocalypse, offering a fresh yet familiar setting for your adventure.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles