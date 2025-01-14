Monster Hunter Wilds Pre-orders Takes 3rd on the Steam Charts, Steam Deck in 1st - Sales

/ 396 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Steam Deck has retaken first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 3, 2025, which ended January 14, 2025.

Pre-orders for three upcoming games have entered the top 10 this week with Monster Hunter Wilds in third place, Sid Meier's Civilization VII in fourth place, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II in 10th place. Pre-orders for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth also came in 13th place.

Path of Exile 2 dropped one spot to second place, Grand Theft Auto V is up two spots to fifth place, and Helldivers 2 dropped three spots to sixth place. Call of Duty and EA Sport FC 25 are up one spot to seventh and eighth places, respectively. Rust re-entered the top 10 in ninth place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Steam Deck Path of Exile 2 Monster Hunter Wilds - Pre-orders Sid Meier's Civilization VII - Pre-orders Grand Theft Auto V Helldivers 2 Call of Duty EA Sports FC 25 Rust Kingdom Come: Deliverance II - Pre-orders

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Steam Deck PUBG: Battlegrounds Path of Exile 2 Dota 2 Warframe Monster Hunter Wilds - Pre-orders Apex Legends Sid Meier's Civilization VII - Pre-orders

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles