SOMA, Amnesia: Rebirth, and Amnesia: The Bunker Headed to Switch - News

Abylight Studios has partnered with Frictional Games to release the horror games - SOMA, Amnesia: Rebirth, and Amnesia: The Bunker - for the Nintendo Switch. This includes a physical edition of Amnesia: Collection.

SOMA

A horror and science-fiction video game set under the waves of the Atlantic Ocean. Fight to survive in a hostile world that will make you question your own existence.

Amnesia: Rebirth

The sequel for Amnesia: The Dark Descent is a first-person horror adventure. Uncover your past and survive the Algerian desert. Fear is your enemy; stay calm to not succumb to an illness threatening you and your loved one. Avoid darkness, hide from monsters and solve puzzles.

Amnesia: The Bunker

Set in a WW1 bunker. In this 2023 release a relentless, AI-driven monster stalks you. Survival depends on finding tools, crafting items, and keeping the lights on.

Amnesia: Collection

Contains the three titles from this acclaimed horror series Amnesia: The Dark Descent (originally released in 2010), Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs (2013), and “Justine” which is additional content for Amnesia: The Dark Descent released in 2011, will be the first one to hit physical form for Nintendo Switch in 2025.

