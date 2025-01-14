Everhood 2 Releases March 4 for Switch and PC - News

Developer Foreign Gnomes announced the ARPG, Everhood 2, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on March 4.

Enter the world of Everhood.

Discover the color of your soul and what lies beyond the river of death in a strange land. Accompany a mysterious celestial Raven who has deemed you worthy of slaying the Mind Dragon.

Features:

Master the music-based battles with over 100 songs!

Voyage through a transcendental journey across 8-10 hours

Enter a wild universe with mind-bending visuals

Conquer the unconquerable

Custom Battle Editor Support

Make funny friends!

