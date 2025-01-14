Angelian Trigger Headed to PC in 2025 - News

Developer PiXEL announced the shoot 'em up, Angelian Trigger, will launch for PC via Steam in 2025.

A completely new shooting game that follows on from the pseudo 3D style of the past. Even people who aren’t good at shooting games can get ahead thanks to the improved initial settings and auxiliary weapons!

Story

Wati, a big city on the planet Galadseek.

The Eames Detective Agency operates in a corner of the city.

As the company struggles with a number of small cases, such as infidelity investigations and searches for missing persons, an anonymous client comes to investigate the green planet Sarius.

Mia and Sheryl fly to Sarius, sensing something ominous, as Sarius is under the jurisdiction of the planetary industry minister Waslia and the request is anonymous.

This is the trigger that led the two to step into a big conspiracy.

Game Overview

This is a 3D shooter where you run through the depths of the screen while shooting down enemies.

You must defeat the boss that awaits you at the end to clear the stage, and each planet has four stages, with a total of 24 stages in both story mode and arcade mode.

In addition, the music mode has its own boss.

Mia has the ability to double jump and dual pistols, while Sheryl has a large cannon and the ability to float.

The two main characters have different control methods, so even when facing the same enemies and stages, you can enjoy different gameplay.

You can also turn battles to your advantage with the support robot O-P2, covering fire from the rear, and force fields.

This is a completely new IP game that gives you a sense of speed and exhilaration with features such as homing lasers that can be used to lock on to multiple enemies and additional points for defeating groups of enemies.

