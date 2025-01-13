Beat 'Em Up FULL STEAM: Fluffy X Machina Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

/ 300 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer BouncyBrain has announced beat 'em up, FULL STEAM: Fluffy X Machina, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

View the teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

We are a team of experienced Artists from the feature animation world (Kung Fu Panda, Mario Movie, Minions) that broke lose to make indie games! Our debut title is a Procedural Beat 'Em Up featuring Cute Tiny Animal Mech Pilots. A mix of Castle Crashers, Titan Fall and Mario 3D world, Fluffy X Machina feels like it's based on a big-budget Hollywood animated movie but with an edgy tone that would never get approved by the big studios.

Key Features:

Go Tiny or Go Mech: Play as a cute yet deadly critter or call in your Hard Hitting Mech, every situation calls for a different approach. It's Titan Fall meets Mario 3D World !

Play as a cute yet deadly critter or call in your Hard Hitting Mech, every situation calls for a different approach. It's Titan Fall meets Mario 3D World Roguelite Progression: Runs feel completely unique with Random Mech Upgrades, Weapons / Items and Enemy Mobs.

Runs feel completely unique with Random Mech Upgrades, Weapons / Items and Enemy Mobs. Unlockable Mechs: Complete runs to unlock different types of mechs, each with its own unique playstyle and signature moves. Choose between Brawler, Long Range, Mobile Fortress, Ninja and more...

Complete runs to unlock different types of mechs, each with its own unique playstyle and signature moves. Choose between Brawler, Long Range, Mobile Fortress, Ninja and more... Single Player / Co-Op Play: Call in NPC Teammates, or share the fun with your friends and family. Trust us, you'll need all the help you can get.

Call in NPC Teammates, or share the fun with your friends and family. Trust us, you'll need all the help you can get. PvP: Duke it out in the Sparring Arena with up to 4P to see who reigns supreme!

A Diesel Punk Action Adventure

The once-adorable world of Full Steam is being taken over by the evil, greedy and environmentally unfriendly megacorporation Krok Inc. and Its army of Diesel Powered, A.I Controlled Robots. How dystopian!



There's only one thing standing in their way: the renegades known as Team Steam with their Renewable Steam Energy Tech! Launching from their Mobile Train Base to meet hordes of Krock Bots head on, they liberate the world from the evil corporation one mission at a time. The battle between good and evil is on the balance and we need You to lead the charge!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles