Switch Tops 35M Lifetime - Japan Hardware Estimates for December 2024 - Sales

/ 1,859 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in Japan with 470,299 units sold for December 2024, according to VGChartz estimates. The Nintendo Switch has now sold an estimated 35.06 million units lifetime in Japan.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 170,442 units to bring its lifetime sales to 6.47 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 10,607 units to bring their lifetime sales to 0.66 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 226 units to bring its lifetime sales to 9.68 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2017 are down by nearly 126,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by over 6,000 units. PS4 sold 296,036 units for the month of December 2017 and Xbox One sales were at 4,513 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 34,901 units (8.0%). PlayStation 5 sales are down by 41,963 (-19.8%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are up by 3,242 units (44.0%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 6,379 units (-96.6%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch sales are up over 183,000 units, the PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 5,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by nearly 2,000 units.

2024 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 3.22 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 1.50 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.12 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Japan hardware estimates for December 2024 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 470,299 (35,058,046) PlayStation 5 - 170,442 (6,467,693) Xbox Series X|S - 10,607 (659,863) PlayStation 4 - 226 (9,680,035)

Weekly Sales:

Japan December 7, 2024 hardware estimates:

Switch - 80,439 PlayStation 5 - 50,372

Xbox Series X|S - 3,011 PlayStation 4 - 55

Japan December 14, 2024 hardware estimates:

Switch - 99,398 PlayStation 5 - 21,582 Xbox Series X|S - 1,918 PlayStation 4 - 49

Japan December 21, 2024 hardware estimates:

Switch - 104,165 PlayStation 5 - 24,658 Xbox Series X|S - 3,394 PlayStation 4 - 46

Japan December 28, 2024 hardware estimates:

Switch - 76,553 PlayStation 5 - 27,145 Xbox Series X|S - 1,403 PlayStation 4 - 43

Japan January 4, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch - 109,744 PlayStation 5 - 46,685 Xbox Series X|S - 881 PlayStation 4 - 33

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles