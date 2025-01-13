Rumor: Switch 2 to be Revealed on January 16 - News

posted 21 minutes ago

Insider NateTheHate is claiming Nintendo will reveal the Nintendo Switch this Thursday, January 16.

The reveal this week if it turns out to be real will reportedly focus on the hardware, while a second showcase that will focus on software will happen in late February or March.

"I can share with you that Nintendo Switch 2 will be revealed in the coming week… I have been told Switch 2 will be revealed on Thursday, January 16… just a few days from now," said NateTheHate (via VideoGamesChronicle).

"I’ve heard that the reveal itself is going to focus almost exclusively on the console itself. There is not going to be any presence of games. There could be a game shown running on the screen, depending on how the trailer is put together, but software is not going to be a focus."

NateTheHate speculates the Nintendo Switch 2 might launch in May or June of this year, which does match what sources told VideoGamesChronicle. A new Mario Kart could be a launch title, while a new 3D Mario game could release in holiday 2025.

The insider also claimed third-party games coming to the Switch 2 includes Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

As always this should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.

