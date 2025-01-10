Dragonkin: The Banished Releases in Early Access for PC on March 6 - News

Publisher Nacon and developer Eko Software announced the action RPG, Dragonkin: The Banished, will launch in Early Access for PC via Steam on March 6. The full release will also launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Hack-and-slash fans will be able to discover an ancient world dominated by dragons and battle hordes of enemies. In the run-up to its Early Access release, Jonathan Gabrielli, lead game designer at Eko Software, will be taking on the Nacon YouTube channel on January 10 to give players a detailed look at the new features that they will be adding to this well-known genre.

Eko Software is a small team of enthusiasts behind the How to Survive series of games and Warhammer Chaosbane, released in 2019. As Hack’Nslash fans, some of them for several decades, they want to create an experience that is both a tribute to the references of the genre and an original and ambitious proposition, aimed at hardcore fans.

In this original adventure, which can be played alone or in cooperative play with up to four players (cooperative play will be implemented in the final version of the game), players choose one of the four available heroes (three heroes will be playable at the start of early access) with their own abilities and combat techniques, and set off to explore several environments, each with its own monsters, resources and challenges. Gradually, they develop their character through a skill grid called the Ancestral Grid. This is a truly unique mechanic that requires players to build their own skill tree by strategically placing Fragments obtained during gameplay, juxtaposed with multiple modifiers. Each hero has their own grid that offers endless combinations to create a truly unique character and combat style.

Another major element of the game is The City. As humanity’s last bastion, this city is a true evolving hub allowing players to upgrade their equipment, interact with NPCs with unique abilities, and customize their experience with visual improvements.

Once the main hunt has been completed, the endgame content is unlocked, giving access to new modes, bosses and battles for many, many hours of frenetic combat. The endgame content will be added to as the early access period progresses, right up to the final release of the game.

