FPS ROBOBEAT Headed to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch on January 30

Publisher Kwalee and developer Inzanity announced the roguelite rhythm first-person shooter, ROBOBEAT, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on January 30.

The game first released for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in May 2024.

ROBOBEAT on consoles will deliver the same adrenaline-pumping, rhythm-driven first-person shooting experience that has thrilled PC players. The console release will also include the newly added Infinite Locker feature and the powerful Nexus weapon, which were introduced on PC last month. Players can enjoy 38 songs from the original soundtrack, along with three special bonus cassettes featuring tracks from the soundtracks of BPM: Bullets Per Minute, DUSK, and ULTRAKILL.

Beat. The. Bot.

You’re Ace, a famous bounty hunter after your latest target, the eccentric robot-showman Frazzer. To find your way through his twisted techno-playground, you’ll have to master the art of shooting, wall-running, sliding, and bunny hopping, all in sync with the beat! Get ready to dance till you’re dead and then suit up for the remix in rogue-lite rhythm shooter ROBOBEAT.

Shoot to the Beat

Shoot to your beat with 38 songs from the original soundtrack, along with three special bonus cassettes featuring tracks from the soundtracks of BPM: Bullets Per Minute, DUSK, and ULTRAKILL.

Maximize your damage and shorten your cooldown time by shooting in sync. Master the art of charged shots, damage multipliers, armor piercing rounds, and more!

Move to the Music

You’ll want some slick moves to go with those slick new weapons. Your enemies aren’t going to wait around for you to take a dance break, so you’ve got to keep moving if you want to survive.

Wall run, slide, double jump, bunny hop, and grapple hook your way through technicolor levels to give your enemies the runaround. Keep it fluid, keep it funky, and keep it moving.

Rewind, Remix, Replay

ROBOBEAT is a roguelite remix.

Fast forward through procedurally generated levels, equip an arsenal of finely-tuned weapons, and accompany your arsenal with a symphony of modifications. Your playstyle is on continuous shuffle, so you never know what each new run is going to bring!

