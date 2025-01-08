Hello Kitty Island Adventure Launches January 30 for Switch and PC, Later for PS5 and PS4 - News

Developer Sunblink announced Hello Kitty Island Adventure will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on January 30, and later in 2025 for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

"When we first debuted Hello Kitty Island Adventure on Apple Arcade, players discovered a world where friendship and kindness open doors and lift us up," said Sunblink CEO and founder Julian Farrior.

"Hello Kitty fans and total newcomers found calm and clarity in our island adventure, where you can be anyone and explore a charming world with your friends. Helping bring kindness, inclusion, and good vibes to more people is a tremendous honor, and we can’t wait for Switch and PC players to join the fun."

Sanriochief operating officer Craig Takiguchi added, "Hello Kitty continues spreading smiles and her presence in the digital space with the expansion of Hello Kitty Island Adventure onto new platforms. For 50 years, Hello Kitty has connected generations through friendship, positivity, and kindness.

"Bringing the game to more platforms allows even more fans to immerse themselves in Sanrio’s world and create lasting memories with Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, and other fan-favorite characters. This expansion reflects our commitment to connecting with fans everywhere and embracing new ways to share Hello Kitty’s message of joy and connection."

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Nominated for Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards 2023 and winner of a Webby People’s Voice award, Hello Kitty Island Adventure first launched exclusively via Apple Arcade and was one of 2023’s biggest mobile sensations, winning the Apple Arcade Game of the Year award. Now, Hello Kitty and Friends will extend their vacation to Nintendo Switch, PC and PlayStation starting in 2025!

When My Melody is invited to open a gift shop at Big Adventures Park, she invites Hello Kitty and her friends—including you!—to come along for a tropical island getaway. But things go sideways upon arrival, with the friends separated and the park found abandoned. Join forces with Hello Kitty to restore the island’s beauty and the desolate theme park to its former glory!

Explore a Massive World

Meet iconic Sanrio characters across several distinct biomes with more than 100 hours of gameplay to experience. Brave Kuromi’s haunted mansion in the Spooky Swamp, unearth ancient secrets in fiery Mount Hothead, ride minecarts through Gemstone Mountain’s glittery caves, and discover new treasures underwater in Rainbow Reef.

Create Your Character

Express yourself as an original, Sanrio-style avatar with a wide range of adorable character customization options. Select from dozens of faces, features, and body shapes, then collect hundreds of clothing items. Change your appearance at any time.

Decorate to Your Heart’s Content

Decorate your personal dream space or attract new friends to the island with the right furniture pieces. Plus, multiplayer guests can even decorate their own Friendship Cabins on your island.

No Microtransactions

There is no premium currency to earn, purchase, or spend in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. Enjoy the sights, customize your island vacation, and unlock everything just by playing the game.

Craft, Create, and Collect

Bake delicious recipes with Hello Kitty, brew magic potions with Kuromi, collect critters with Keroppi, learn to fish from Badtz-maru, and so much more. Share gifts and complete quests to deepen your bonds with even more beloved characters. Scour the island for collectibles, like the plethora of hidden Gudetama, sometimes locked behind devious puzzles.

Team Up in Multiplayer

Everything is better with friends. Invite someone to your island via Game Center or invite code. Boost each other’s stamina to explore greater heights and depths, solve the island’s trickiest puzzles, chase new high scores, or simply build vacation homes together.

Frequent, Free Gameplay Updates

Sunblink is constantly adding new characters, areas, clothing, items, visitors, mini-games, and so much more—all for free.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

