DOKAPON! Sword of Fury Remaster Headed to PC

Developer Sting announced the remaster of the original PlayStation game, DOKAPON! Sword of Fury, is coming to PC via Steam.

View the PC announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Engage in good-natured fighting with soon-to-be ex-friends! The ultimate relationship-ruining board game x RPG is back, where the best way to succeed is to play dirty!

Spin the wheel and set off on an exciting adventure with your friends!

Defeat monsters, purchase weapons, and level up, just like in an RPG. Once you’ve gathered enough strength, face off against powerful bosses in epic fashion! Your journey will take you across a wide, diverse world… Just don’t forget that your true goal is to get filthy rich!

Money is everything! Anything goes, as long as it lines your pockets…and as long as you’re cool with it! Will you walk the path of thievery and plunder, or will you hold firm to your morals? Will you join hands with your friends, or plot to betray them? It’s dealer’s choice around these parts!

Play even with faraway friends in Online Mode, and feel free to pause your adventure anytime with the Autosave function; it’ll be ready and waiting for you whenever you’re available again!

There’s also a full range of display settings on offer, including HD and widescreen support, allowing full immersion like never before! Game too slow for you? No problem! Speed options up to 5x ensure you can always keep things moving along at your own pace. A virtually endless array of options allows you to play the game your way: you can substitute in battle background music from earlier titles, set the number of weeks to play, adjust game balance, and more! You can even give yourself an advantage if you’re new to the Dokapon experience; come one, come all, as this game’s for everybody!

The Iron Sword of Rage returns to cut through all the nonsense of the 2020s in style. Come grab its hilt and give it a swing for yourself!

Stick it to your friends and aim to become the richest of the rich!

Whosoever winds up wealthiest in the end (meaning, the bearer of the most assets) shall be deemed the winner!

How do you achieve that? Well, by fighting monsters, plundering, pillaging, and betraying your best buds; that’s how! All the rules are made to be broken in this board game!

Need to fast-track your earnings? No problem! Try engaging with the alliance system, entering the Tenkaichi Tournament, or participating in other unique events to ka-ching like a king!

And hey, if you just want an RPG adventure in an expansive (expensive?) overworld, that’s perfectly within your reach here too!

Possibly the most heinous Dokapon game of them all?!

Can this even fly in the 2020s?! I guess we’ll find out, since this remastered version retains all the same irreverence the original was known for!

That classic pixel-art world from before is kept intact, but with all illustrations and 3D models updated and given new effects for their debut on the big, high-def screen!

Every 3D model is a full-on ‘toon now, while the illustrated 2D art has been fully smoothed out. But if that’s too much change for you, no problem: the original pixel art can still be tagged in as desired!

“Rock-Paper-Scissors”-style battles anyone can enjoy!

Encounter an enemy and it’s battle time! But not to worry, because these battles are simple as can be.

First off, a coin toss decides who goes first. When it’s your turn, you choose one of four possible attack types.

Choose wisely, and you’ll be doing some good old-fashioned weak-point hitting for massive damage!

But fail to predict your opponent’s defense type, and that massive damage may be yours to bear instead…

Will you be able to read your opponent like a book? Will your opponent be able to read you? The tides can turn in an instant with a single slip-up, so make your move and cross your fingers!

Same old multiplayer madness, but now with online matches, too!

Up to four players can rumble locally, with only a single copy of Dokapon among them!

Dokapon among them! Don’t have any friends nearby? (Lost them all to Dokapon fights?) No problem! Online multiplayer’s got your back. The world’s your oyster now!

Dokapon fights?) No problem! Online multiplayer’s got your back. The world’s your oyster now! Best of all, you can stop playing anytime you’d like (you swear!), then jump right back into the fray later on by loading up your save data!

Utilize the speed multiplier and up the game’s tempo to your liking!

Yes, you can even speed things up to make the game match your pace.

At 3x or 5x speed, even the busiest players have no excuse not to give Dokapon a try!

Dokapon a try! The speed multiplier can even be used online, cutting down wait times and making the sparks fly faster than ever!

Add some sugar and spice to make everything twice as nice!

Call them X-factors or secret ingredients; either way, you can access them in the System menu and rebalance the whole game as you see fit!

Just give it a pinch of this and a dash of that—only as much as you’d like.

Maybe turn down the number of rounds, for example, if you’ve got a busy schedule and can’t quite handle the usual length?

Or fine-tune the gameplay experience by giving yourself infinite magic, or limiting the number of times Wallace appears!

You can even change the background music to some classic battle themes from past Dokapon games, for that little extra kick of nostalgia!

Dokapon games, for that little extra kick of nostalgia! What would a remaster be, after all, without that certain “je ne sais quoi” that gives this series its edge?

