Detective Instinct: Farewell, My Beloved Releases for Switch and PC in 2025 - News

Developer Armonica announced Detective Instinct: Farewell, My Beloved will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in 2025.

Detective Instinct: Farewell, My Beloved is a new command-select adventure / visual novel from American independent developer Armonica, in the style of classic Japanese adventure games like Famicom Detective Club, Hotel Dusk, and Ace Attorney. Players will lead an investigation on a cross-country train, interrogate a cast of colorful characters, and uncover a dramatic story about a mysterious missing woman.

Previously announced for PC (Steam), we are thrilled to announce that Detective Instinct: Farewell, My Beloved is now also in development for Nintendo Switch, targeting a 2025 release!

The main features of the game are as follows:

A dramatic and moving story, inspired by hard-boiled crime fiction, classic cinema, and other classic adventure games.

crime fiction, classic cinema, and other classic adventure games. Classic command-select gameplay, designed to maximize player experimentation and deduction while minimizing the need to brute force solutions.

A unique mixed-media art style, combining highly expressive 2D pixel art portraits, old-school pre-rendered 3D backgrounds, and traditional illustrations.

A colorful cast of characters to converse with, with many unique interactions and optional dialogue that rewards exploration and curiosity.

Lavish original soundtrack in various musical styles, featuring many live instrument performances.

