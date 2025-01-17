Most Disappointing Game of 2024 - Article

/ 336 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

In a year that was to a large extent carried by the game developers of Japan (and to some extent China), western games can rejoice that there was at least one category they managed to dominate: that of Most Disappointing. Sometimes disappointment comes from high expectations met with something middling, other times it comes from middling expectations met with something terrible. This year managed to deliver a bit of both, so either way there was enough disappointment to go around.

The Shortlist:

Star Wars Outlaws



Concord



Dragon Age: The Veilguard



Lego Horizon Adventures



Skull and Bones



The Runner-Up:

Dragon Age: The Veilguard



Dragon Age: The Veilguard went through a lot of turbulence even before it landed. First a title change just four months before release, followed by the game's first real trailer that too many series fans felt was off, both in terms of tone and art style. Even though the game would end up releasing to decent reviews from critics ("return to form"), its main issue was clear from the start: it wasn't so much that Veilguard was a bad game, but simply an unwanted one. A toothless experience, in our own Lee Mehr's words, that failed to deliver the Dragon Age feel that fans had been hungrily awaiting.

The Winner:

Concord



While the other esteemed games on the shortlist stumbled their way into the world of disappointment, Concord made an art form of it - indeed broke records for it. A hundred million dollar game going from reveal to shut down within three and a half months. It's almost poetry, particularly with it being one of Sony's first in-house shots at the live service dream that publishers have been somewhat controversially chasing. It's hard not to wonder if perhaps something could have been salvaged, if instant surrender really was the winning move, but perhaps an example as extreme as this is exactly what was needed to wake up the many live service studios out there working on a Concord-in-the-making... or perhaps not. For now all we can do is honor its sacrifice with this posthumous award for its exceptional excellence at failure. Goodnight, sweet prince.

More Articles