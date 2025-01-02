Research Firm Predicts Grand Theft Auto VI Could Generate $3.2 Billion in First Year - News

Research firm DFC Intelligence speaking with the Financial Times has predicted Grand Theft Auto VI could smash records.

The firm has predicted the game could surpass $1 billion in pre-orders alone and generate $3.2 billion in its first year on sale.

IDG Consulting CEO Yoshio Osaki is in agreement with DFC saying Grand Theft Auto VI is "going to be one of the biggest entertainment launches in history, not just in games but for all of media. The pent-up demand is greater than anything we’ve seen before."

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick added, "I never claim victory before it occurs. That said, I think Rockstar Games will once again deliver something absolutely phenomenal. Certainly the anticipation is high."

Grand Theft Auto VI will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in Fall 2025.

