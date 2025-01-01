Bright Memory: Infinite Headed to Mobile on January 17 - News

/ 813 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

Developer FYQD-Studio announced Bright Memory: Infinite will launch for iOS and Android on January 17 for $4.99.

The iOS and Android versions of the game is a port of the PC version. It supports Xbox controllers, virtual button customization, gyroscope aiming, and up to 120 frames per second.

View a trailer of the game below:

Bright Memory: Infinite first released for PC via Steam in November 2021, and for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch in July 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles