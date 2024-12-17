Microsoft CEO: Being an Xbox Fan Means 'Being Able to Enjoy Xbox an All Your Devices' - News

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella during last week's annual shareholder meeting (spotted by GameFile) has doubled down on its multiplatform strategy for Xbox saying, "it's about being able to enjoy Xbox on all your devices."

"Shareholders are also interested in our gaming business," said Microsoft vice president of investor relations Brett Iverson. "Our acquisition of Activision Blizzard King. Satya, how are you feeling about the early return on that investment and the progress on our overall gaming strategy over the last year?"

Nadella replied, "I'm feeling very, very good about where we are in gaming. In fact, right now, this is, like, the peak season in gaming, obviously with Black Ops and the new Call of Duty. It's just been fantastic to see the launch and the marketing around it, the buzz around it and the love for gaming."

He added, "If I think about it right, we chose the secular growth category in entertainment, which we think is gaming and said, 'Let's double down on it.' And so we said, 'Let's take that joy of gaming everywhere.' And that's why, even these ads with Xbox now, where we are redefining what it means to be an Xbox fan, it's about being able to enjoy Xbox on all your devices.

"And, more importantly, I think in long-term, as a company, we can bring the best of the AI innovation, cloud innovation, console innovation, PC innovation to build the best games that can be enjoyed by gamers everywhere."

Microsoft has begun to release more of its title on rival platforms like PlayStation and Nintendo this year. Pentiment, Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves, and Grounded were the first Xbox console exclusives to launch on other consoles. Doom: The Dark Ages and The Outer Worlds 2 will be launching day one on PlayStation 5, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is headed to PS5 in Spring 2025.

The Call of Duty franchise will remain multiplatform for at least the next 10 years as Microsoft has signed deals with Sony and Nintendo.

