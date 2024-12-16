Alan Wake 2 Update Adds PS5 Pro Enhancements and Fixes Bugs - News

Remedy Entertainment has released the latest update for Alan Wake 2.

The update mainly adds new enhancements to the game on the PlayStation 5 Pro including a new Balanced graphics mode, slight adjustments to the Performance mode to give a more consistent framerate, adjusted the Raytracing settings to achieve a less noisy image, and added an option to toggle PSSR.

Read the patch notes below:

PlayStation 5 (1.200.007)

Xbox Series (1.2.0.7)

PC (1.2.7)

Improvements and additions

[PS5 Pro] Added a new “Balanced” graphics mode. This mode requires compatible displays that can achieve a 120Hz refresh rate . The Balanced mode combines PS5 Pro Quality mode settings including raytracing with Performance mode resolution. This mode targets 40fps.

[PS5 Pro] Slightly adjusted visual settings of the Performance mode to achieve a more consistent framerate.

[PS5 Pro] Quality and Balanced mode: Adjusted Raytracing settings to achieve a less noisy image.

[PS5 Pro] Added an option to toggle PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) On/Off.

Fixes

[The Lake House] Fixed manuscript collectables that showed the wrong page in Saga’s Mind Place.

[The Lake House] Fixed “Welcome to the Lake House” video collectable missing audio.

Minor fixes and optimizations.

