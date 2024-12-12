X-Out: Resurfaced Physical Edition Now Available for Pre-order - News

/ 265 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

ININ Games and developer KRITZELKRATZ 3000 have announced the Special 35th Anniversary Edition of X-Out: Resurfaced is now available for pre-order on ININgames.com.

The physical edition of the game is priced at $49.99 / €49.99 and includes a physical copy of the game for the Nintendo Switch or PlayStation 5, original soundtrack composed and remixed by the Chris Hülsbeck on CD, and artbook featuring interviews with the original Rainbow Arts developers.

Read details on the game below:

X-Out: Resurfaced is the remake of an Amiga and C64 shoot 'em up phenomenon brought back to PC and modern consoles courtesy of ININ, Kritzelkratz 3000, and Ziggurat. Configure your fleet of submarines and dive deep to sink the alien menace, while you groove to composer legend Chris Hülsbeck's remixed synth-scapes!

Features:

Experience a fresh but faithful take on a real shoot-’em-up classic!

Get dazzled by the new and beautiful sprite work mixed with shiny particles and lighting effects!

Choose one of three load-outs or build your own fleet in the improved shop system!

Grab a trusty ally and face the depths together in a 2-player couch co-op dive!

X-Out: Resurfaced is in development for the e PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and GOG.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles