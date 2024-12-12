Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket Tops 60 Million Downloads - News

The Pokemon Company and developers Creatures and DeNA announced Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket has surpassed 60 million downloads.

This is up from 10 million downloads on November 1.

The next expansion for the game, Mythical Island, will release on December 17.

Read details on the expansion below:

Experience wonder and whimsy with a new expansion’s worth of cards coming to the Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket! Classic Mythical Pokémon Mew and Celebi are powerful Pokémon ex ready to add extra magic to your collection. The Mythical Island expansion features over 80 cards, including five new exciting Pokémon ex cards, five new Trainer cards, and gorgeous immersive cards ready to bring you into the wondrous world of Pokémon.

Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket released for iOS and Android on October 30.

