Arma Reforger Out Now for PS5 - News

Developer Bohemia Interactive has announced the open-world multiplayer first-person shooter, Arma Reforger, is now available for the PlayStation 5 for $39.99.

The game previously released for the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam.

View the PS5 trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Arma Reforger introduces tactical, combined arms, military simulator gameplay to PlayStation. The unparalleled sandbox capabilities of the Arma Platform allow you to engage in immersive operations and create your own scenarios, opening an entirely new world of possibilities for the PlayStation community.

Powered by the new Enfusion engine, Arma Reforger enlists you in the fight for two incredible islands, spanning a total of 61 km², in an authentic Cold War setting. Battle it out in the Conflict multiplayer game mode, or create your own scenarios in Game Master, a real-time editor where anything can happen.

Arma Reforger is the first ever Arma installment on PlayStation, offering a versatile and creative platform that redefines the mil-sim genre.

Everon

Return to Everon, a 51 km² mid-Atlantic island in the Malden archipelago. Revisit familiar locales from Operation Flashpoint and revel in the natural beauty of a massive open world; a stunning landscape of pine and broadleaf forests, flowing rivers, ponds, idyllic towns, and austere mountains, surrounded by pebble beaches and rocky coastlines.

Arland

Capture new ground and explore the remote, overseas territory of Arland; a small, 10 km² island belonging to the microstate of Everon. Situated with its mother state in the mid-Atlantic, it occupies a strategic Cold War faultline and is well-known for its military airbase, leased to the Soviet Union.

Conflict

Join players online and experience realistic Cold War combat as a US or Soviet Army soldier. Capture strategic positions, dominate the battlefield, and work with others to secure objectives in a dynamic, unforgiving environment. With a selection of period-authentic weapons and vehicles, recreated in meticulous detail, Arma Reforger‘s multiplayer game mode returns you to war.

Game Master

Control events, create unique missions, and guide players towards victory in Game Master—or submit yourself to the challenges devised by all-powerful creators and fight your way through a responsive sandbox where anything can happen.

Combat Ops

Experience co-operative gameplay and dynamic objectives with Combat Ops; a new game mode focusing on small-team tactics. In Combat Ops Arland, infiltrate the island as an elite US unit: strike hard, strike fast, and reach the extraction point. In Combat Ops Everon, join the FIA resistance faction and engage in guerrilla operations to take back your home island.

Capture and Hold

Battle it out against an enemy faction to hold key points in fast-paced, tactical gameplay. Capture and Hold is a rapid-fire, high-pressure game mode that concentrates the immersive and realistic gameplay of Arma Reforger into short and intense matches.

