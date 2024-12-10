Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark Launches March 27, 2025 for All Major Platforms - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher PQube and developer Inti Creates announced Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on March 27, 2025.

View the premiere trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark is the newest title in the Gal Guardians series of gothic-inspired 2D action adventure games.

Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark greatly expands the setting from a single castle to the entirety of the Demon Realm, and further evolves the gameplay into a true Metroidvania adventure. It also stars two new characters with different playstyles, Kirika and Masha, who players can switch between in order to fully explore the vast areas and take down enemies and bosses.

You must search far and wide for the means to revive Kirika and Masha’s master, the Demon Lord Maxim, and restore him to power. In this upside-down world, you’ll fight alongside demons and against demons, as well as Demon Hunters from the Human Realm. Get ready for an unforgettable adventure!

Adventure Through the Vast Demon Realm to Revive Your Allies!

The critically acclaimed action of Gal Guardians: Demon Purge comes to a fully-realized Metroidvania! Countless combos and possibilities await as you explore the Demon Realm with two upgradable characters.

Search for hidden passages, trap doors, and solve puzzles throughout the Demon Realm to collect the scattered bones of the Demon Lord Maxim. The sub-weapons and abilities you’ve unlocked for the heroines Kirika and Masha will open up new routes and strategies, so you’ll need to try every tool at your disposal!

In addition, each of Maxim’s vassals you find and revive will help strengthen your home base, the Demon Lord’s castle. As you rebuild, it will provide bonus support features to assist you. As the colorful cast of vassals fills out, you’ll see their personalities shine in fully voiced cut scenes that play throughout the game.

Swap Between the Sisters in Demonic Action Gameplay!

Sister maid heroines, Kirika and Masha, bring their own unique gameplay styles. Older sister Kirika attacks from a distance with demonic guns while her younger sister Masha covers close ranges with her whip. They can spend demonic energy to attack with different sub-weapons as well, but it is crucial to switch between the two as the situation changes.

Should one of the sisters be defeated, you can bring her back to life by returning to her location and using “Sister Rescue” to revive her. Also, two player co-op play is available both local and online*! With each player controlling a sister, your options will open up greatly! (Online co-op to be added in an update post-launch.)

Mountains of Items to Collect!

Enemies and treasure chests will earn you consumable items, sub-weapons, and passive enhancements called “Demon Relics” as random drops. You’ll use these items to unlock new special abilities for the sisters and access new areas of the map. Sub-weapons can be combined and crafted to customize their power, making use of items you wouldn’t otherwise need.

Choose the Play “Style” That’s Right for You!

Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark inherits the “Style” system of its predecessor, allowing you choose between “Casual,” “Veteran,” and “Legend.” You can switch Styles at any time, and all of the game’s content is available no matter what you choose.

