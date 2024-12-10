Adventure Game NAIAD Out Now for All Major Platforms - News

/ 168 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Develoepr HiWarp announced the adventure game, NAIAD, is now available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam for $19.99.

View the launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A game about nature.

Immerse yourself in a relaxing, minimalist, and colorful exploration adventure.

Flow with Naiad across a mysterious river and interact with its fauna and flora to discover little secrets. Enjoy a wholesome experience with an original visual style.

Learn to swim like a duck, dive like a fish, dash like a frog and meet other adorable friends like butterflies, rabbits, turtles, snakes, and crocodiles. Help them find their way and avoid obstacles.

A journey in 16 episodes that will take you through beautiful and strange places like a spring, a forest, a cave, a lake, an orchard… until you reach the sea.

Developed by a solo developer who has pampered every detail to create a very personal and unique game.

A Wholesome Experience

Take a refreshing and serene swim where you can explore a peaceful river at your own pace.

Embark on an emotional journey of growth to reach the sea. Play with friendly and adorable animals and make flowers sprout as you sing.

A Unique and Immersive Art Style

Beautiful visuals and sound design helps you feel like you’re diving underwater and flowing among floating leaves and flowers.

In each zone you will discover new animals and little secrets, with different atmosphere and music as the day progresses.

Be the Guardian of the River

Join little Naiad on an adventure to protect nature from certain humans who try to take advantage of the river and pollute it.

Will you be able to guide and help the animals find their way?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles